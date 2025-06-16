Kathmandu, June 16: Seven provinces presented their budgets for the fiscal year 2025–26 on Sunday evening, starting mid-July. The budgets primarily focus on increasing agricultural productivity and strengthening social safety nets, particularly in healthcare. These announcements follow two weeks after the federal budget and precede upcoming local government budget declarations, in line with Nepal’s federal system.

Koshi Province has proposed a budget of Rs35.87 billion, up by Rs600 million from the current year. Presenting it to the provincial assembly, Minister for Economic Affairs and Planning Ram Bahadur Rana Magar said the focus would be on inclusive and sustainable development. Key sectors include agriculture, industry, services, education, health, infrastructure, and tourism.

The health sector gets a significant Rs3.51 billion, aimed at service expansion and infrastructure upgrades. The Shailaja Heart Disease Centre in Biratnagar will be upgraded to a specialised hospital. A new public health awareness campaign, “My Health, My Responsibility,” will be launched. Mental health services will be extended to all provincial hospitals, while Rs36.1 million is set aside for medicines and Rs30 million for a herbal processing centre in Khotang. Children under 10 will receive free treatment at government hospitals, and provincial labs will be strengthened with Rs31 million.

Rana Magar stressed the goal is to make healthcare more affordable and accessible while improving quality.

The agriculture, industry, and cooperatives sectors will receive Rs2.18 billion. This includes Rs166.5 million for fruit production and marketing in coordination with local bodies and the private sector, and Rs140 million for subsidised farm loans. Livestock development and disease control will get Rs220 million, alongside Rs20 million each for a revolving fund and a tea-focused conference.

To support tourism, Koshi allocated Rs100 million for its upcoming “Tourism Year 2082 BS,” with total spending of Rs2.97 billion across tourism, forests, and environmental sectors.

Gandaki Province unveiled a Rs31.97 billion budget, slightly reduced from last year’s Rs32.97 billion. Economic Affairs Minister Tek Bahadur Gurung said Rs12.63 billion would be for recurrent expenses, Rs19.09 billion for capital expenditure, and Rs250 million for financial management, accounting for 39.5%, 59.7%, and 0.8% of the total budget respectively.

Revenue will come from Rs7.73 billion in fiscal equalisation, Rs3.35 billion in conditional grants, and smaller sums from complementary and special grants. The province expects Rs9.79 billion from federal revenue sharing, Rs498.9 million from royalties, and Rs5.45 billion in internal revenue. A surplus of Rs2.24 billion from the current year will be carried over. To cover the shortfall, Rs1.75 billion will be raised through internal loans. Minister Gurung stated that legal reforms will allow debt mobilisation next year, focusing borrowing on employment-generating and high-yield projects. By mid-June, Gandaki had spent 48.06% of its budget.

Lumbini Province proposed a Rs 38.91 billion budget. Recurrent spending accounts for Rs12.01 billion (30.88%) and capital investment Rs23.47 billion (60.32%), with fiscal transfers making up the remaining 8.8% (Rs3.42 billion). During the 13th assembly meeting, Economic Affairs Minister Dhanendra Karki said the budget supports Lumbini’s vision of “Prosperous Lumbini: Happy Citizens.”

The budget focuses on agricultural productivity, access to education and healthcare, entrepreneurship, sustainable infrastructure, and inclusive development. Employment generation and reducing inequality are also central goals. Karki emphasized that the budget is designed to drive high and sustained economic growth while narrowing disparities.

Madhesh Province presented a Rs46.98 billion budget. Of this, Rs16.72 billion (35.89%) is for recurrent spending, and Rs30.26 billion (64.11%) for capital projects. Finance Minister Sunil Kumar Yadav said revenue sources include Rs9.5 billion from internal sources and Rs12.73 billion in fiscal and conditional grants. Additionally, Rs12.35 billion is expected through federal revenue sharing and Rs10.38 billion from current fiscal savings. To bridge a Rs2 billion gap, the province plans to take internal loans.

Sudurpaschim Province announced a Rs33.47 billion budget. Minister Bahadur Singh Thapa allocated Rs19.83 billion to capital expenditure, Rs10.20 billion to recurrent expenses, and Rs3.42 billion to fiscal transfers. The budget mostly continues existing programs, with physical infrastructure and agriculture receiving top priority.

Bagmati Province unveiled the largest budget among all six, with Rs67.47 billion, up by Rs3 billion from last year. Of this, Rs26.04 billion is allocated for recurrent and Rs41.43 billion for capital spending. The province is prioritising health, tourism, and sports. The budget includes funding for legislation on ride-hailing services and a mandate for embossed number plates. It also allocates funds to build multi-facility stadiums in Lalitpur and Dolakha.

Karnali Province has allocated Rs 32.9966 billion for the upcoming fiscal year 2082/83.

Karnali Province Minister for Economic Affairs and Planning Rajib Bikram Shah presented the budget at midnight on Sunday, saying that it is five percent more than the current year.

Karnali Province had brought the budget for the upcoming year after 11:45 PM on Sunday.

The province has allocated Rs 7.7991 billion for current. This is 23.64 percent of the total allocation. Rs 19.981 billion has been allocated for capital. This is 60.55 percent of the total allocation. Rs 615 million has been allocated for financial management. This is 1.86 percent of the allocation budget.

Rs 4.5998 billion has been allocated for local financial transfers. This is 13.95 percent of the total allocation budget. It is estimated that Rs 967.4 million will be received from internal revenue among the sources of expenditure. It is estimated that Rs 9.87 billion 25 million will be received from the revenue sharing from the federal government.

Of the unspent amount allocated in the current fiscal year, Rs 5.69 billion 68 million, Rs 10.27 billion 30 million will be received from the revenue sharing from the federal government, Rs 10.56 billion 40 million will be received from the fiscal equalization grant, and Rs 4.44 billion 60 million will be mobilized from the conditional grant.

It is estimated that Rs 539.7 million will be mobilized from the complementary grant from the federal government and Rs 494.6 million from the special grant.

People’s Review News Monitoring Service