Kathmandu, June 16: In the 11 months of the current fiscal year 2081/82, a revenue of Rs 10 trillion 27 billion, 66.97 million has been collected. During the same period last year, revenue of Rs 9 trillion, 39 billion 48 million was collected. With less than a month left to end the current fiscal year, the revenue target set by the government has increased compared to the same period last year.

In the current year, the government has set a target of collecting 14 trillion 19 billion 30 million rupees as revenue.

According to data from the Office of the Controller General of Accounts, capital spending has reached 40.7 percent of the target as of mid-June. The government has so far spent 1.43 billion rupees out of the current capital expenditure target of 3.52 billion rupees.

As per the target, 74.68 per cent has been spent. Out of the current expenditure target of Rs.114.66 billion, Rs.851.58 billion has been spent.

People’s News Monitoring Service.