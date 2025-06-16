Kathmandu, June 16: The elected executive members of the Nepal Red Cross Society (NRCS) are facing significant pressure to resign, claiming it will help resolve internal disputes. This pressure comes in a letter from the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), which refers to decisions from its recent Governing Board meeting.

The Government of Nepal, the District Administration Office in Kathmandu, and the High Court have all recognized the legitimacy of the NRCS executive committee elected under the leadership of Prof. Sudarshan Prasad Nepal on August 27, 2080 BS. Despite this, the IFRC continues to intervene, suggesting that there are two rival committees within the Nepal Red Cross.

Dr. Netra Prasad Timsina, once viewed as the leader of a rival faction, has reconciled with the Nepal-led committee and now represents Nepal as ambassador to Malaysia. He has also withdrawn legal cases filed in his name, promoting unity within the organization.

Ironically, while Prof. Nepal faced accusations of politicization, Timsina is now the one representing the country diplomatically abroad. Meanwhile, senior NRCS members like Bhupati Lal Shrestha, Manoj Kumar Thapa, Binod Basnet, and Narayan Timalsina have already left the organization.

Despite no formal charges against the remaining members, the IFRC keeps demanding their resignations, a move that many view as foreign interference in the rights of citizens in a sovereign country. To ease tensions, Prof. Sudarshan Nepal voluntarily stepped down from the presidency, handing leadership to Senior Vice President Chandrakala Karki. She now serves as acting president and is working towards a resolution. However, the IFRC, which promotes gender equality, has reportedly been devising plans to undermine her leadership.

A former NRCS official suggests that the real goal of IFRC staff and advisors in Nepal seems to be control—over the procurement of disaster relief materials, key appointments, and direct access to local agencies. By creating the illusion of internal conflict, they allegedly seek to strengthen their control.

Acting President Karki expressed her deep concern about the situation: “The IFRC is interfering in our internal matters and applying undue pressure for resignations. Despite their stated support for democratic governance, they are ignoring the organization’s statute and creating an unworkable environment.”

