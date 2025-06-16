Patan High Court. Photo Courtesy: Patan High Court

Kathmandu, June 16: The Patan High Court has issued a short-term interim order not to arrest journalist Dilbhushan Pathak. The High Court issued a short-term order not to arrest him after the initial hearing.

A single bench of Justice Rishi Rajbhandari issued the order not to arrest Pathak.

The Cyber ​​Bureau of the Nepal Police had obtained permission from the District Court to investigate and prosecute the electronic transaction (cyber crime) case.

Journalist Pathak had approached the Patan High Court alleging that he was being illegally arrested.

The hearing on the writ petition filed against the arrest warrant issued for journalist Dil Bhusan Pathak has concluded. The petition was filed at the Patan High Court challenging the planned arrest of Pathak under the Electronic Transactions Act.

The hearing was conducted today by the bench of Justice Rishi Raj Bhandari.

The arrest warrant was issued following a complaint by Jaiveer Deuba, son of Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba. The complaint, lodged at the Cyber Bureau, alleged that an unverified news report about his share purchase in the Hilton Hotel was broadcast on Pathak’s YouTube channel.

In response, the police obtained permission from the Kathmandu District Court to arrest Pathak under Section 47 of the Electronic Transactions Act.

A petition was filed at the Patan High Court on behalf of Pathak against the arrest. The Ministry of Home Affairs, Nepal Police Headquarters, and the Cyber Bureau have been named as defendants in the petition.

People's Review News Monitoring Service