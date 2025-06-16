Kathmandu, June 16: As hostilities between Israel and Iran intensify, the Nepali community in Israel is growing increasingly anxious. Amid rising attacks and retaliations, Nepalis—especially students and workers—are calling on the government for urgent support and evacuation.

A Nepali medical intern currently working in an Israeli hospital emailed the Nepali Embassy in Tel Aviv on Sunday, pleading for rescue and repatriation. “The security situation has worsened rapidly due to the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran,” the doctor wrote. “With airstrikes continuing and many airports shut down, safe travel has become nearly impossible.”

He described the situation as highly volatile, posing a serious threat to the safety, well-being, and mental health of Nepali nationals in Israel, including students, workers, and families. “I request the Nepali government, along with international partners and Israeli authorities, to coordinate an emergency evacuation plan without delay,” the email urged.

Adding to the calls for assistance, Biratnagar Metropolitan City Mayor Nagesh Koirala, who had travelled to Israel as an official guest, has also requested immediate repatriation. Koirala arrived in Tel Aviv to attend a mayors’ conference, where 14 mayors from Nepal were invited. However, due to the rising tensions, the departure of the remaining 13 was cancelled.

“The Israeli government is working to ensure Mayor Koirala’s safe return to Nepal, given his status as an official guest,” Nepali Ambassador to Israel Dhan Prasad Pandit told Bahrakhari.

Tensions escalated after Israel launched an airstrike on Iran last Thursday night, triggering a series of attacks and counterattacks. International media reports significant casualties and property damage on both sides. Despite this, the conflict shows no signs of de-escalation.

“So far, all Nepalis in Israel are safe,” Ambassador Pandit said. “We’ve received only one formal request for evacuation. Others have said they prefer to stay.”

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, there are about 5,500 Nepalis in Israel, while a smaller number—roughly 12 to 15—reside in Iran. The ambassador estimates the figure in Israel could range from 5,000 to 7,000.

Describing the situation in Tel Aviv, Pandit said the city appears relatively calm during the day, but explosions can be heard at night. “On Sunday night alone, I had to take shelter in the bunker three times,” he said. “Some Nepalis are staying put, while others report not having access to bunkers and taking refuge under staircases when sirens sound.”

He explained that once the warning sirens blare—triggered by missiles entering Israeli airspace—individuals have only 90 seconds to find shelter. Once inside a bunker, they must remain there for at least 10 minutes, the estimated time for any rocket to either explode or be neutralised in the sky.

In response to the escalating crisis, the Nepali Embassy in Tel Aviv has issued a public advisory urging all Nepalis to stay indoors unless necessary. They’ve also advised people to remain near buildings with designated safe shelters and contact the embassy for help if needed.

For emergency assistance, the embassy has designated Second Secretary Kumar Bahadur Shrestha and Third Secretary Sanjay Kumar Shah as contact points. They can be reached at mobile numbers +972 53536 0748 and +972 54 558 2077.

Although the Nepali presence in Iran is minimal, Israel hosts a sizable Nepali workforce, primarily in the caregiving and agriculture sectors. Many students also travel to Israel for specialised agricultural training through government-to-government (G2G) agreements.

According to the Department of Foreign Employment, 1,045 Nepalis have gone to Israel on work permits in the first 10 months of the current fiscal year 2081/82. Monthly breakdowns show a steady inflow, with 253 caregivers arriving in Chaitra alone. Between mid-2021 and mid-2025 (Shrawan 2078 to Baisakh 2082), a total of 3,732 Nepalis have travelled to Israel under caregiver programs.

As tensions rise in the region, the safety and future of these thousands of Nepalis remain uncertain, and calls for swift action by the Nepali government continue to grow louder.