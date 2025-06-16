Kathmandu, June 16: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said that all Nepalis in Israel and Iran are safe. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, there are about 5,500 Nepalis in Israel and around 12 Nepalis in Iran.

In the context of escalating war between Israel and Iran in the last three days, Foreign Minister Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba has contacted the Nepali ambassadors in Tel Aviv and Doha and instructed them to work keeping the safety of Nepali citizens there as a top priority. Foreign Minister Deuba has also asked to be in constant contact with the Nepali community and to inform Nepalis regularly by disseminating updated information on security alerts issued by the constituent countries.





The Nepal Embassies in Tel Aviv and Doha have said that they are closely following the developments between Israel and Iran and appropriate steps will be taken as needed to ensure the safety of Nepalis living there.



Explosions were heard across Tehran on Sunday. Iranian media reported an attack on the Tehran police headquarters, while gunfire erupted at several other locations. Overnight, Israel also attacked Tehran's oil depots. Iran also fired two ballistic missiles into Israel, killing at least 10 people. Sunday has also been hit by another wave. The Israeli military says it has fired more missiles in Iran. The Iran-Israel conflict has escalated after Israeli attacks on energy and defense infrastructure. The Israeli army said it would not stop attacking for a moment.



Thirteen people have been confirmed dead in Israel. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said one of the stated goals of the Israeli operation is to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear bomb.

People’s News Monitoring Service.