Kathmandu, June 16: General secretary of the Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) and also the member of parliament, Dhawal Shimsher Rana released on bail worth three hundred thousand rupees.

Rana, who appeared in the Kathmandu District Court this morning, was ordered to be released by a bench of Justice Shivprasad Khanal on a bail amount worth Rs 3 lakh.

Earlier, Rana was arrested on the night of May 28, and was released on an attendance bail. However, when the police registered the case, he was not in touch. Police appeared in court demanding the re-issuance of an arrest warrant in his name.

Rabindra Mishra, senior vice-president of Rastriya Prajatantra Party, is yet to present at the court.

People’s News Monitoring Service.