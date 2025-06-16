Kathmandu, June 16: Biratnagar Metropolitan City Mayor Nagesh Koirala, who had reached Israel to study cooperative practices, is stuck there. Koirala has not been able to return to Nepal since the international border was closed after the war between Israel and Iran escalated.

Koirala has said that he used to hide in a bunker whenever sirens sounded as a sign of danger due to the war. He is the only public representative to leave Nepal. Mayor Koirala has informed that he is safe in a place called 'Sefaim'. This city is 30 kilometers away from the capital.

Koirala is scheduled to return to Nepal on June 20. However, the airport is closed due to increased tension with Iran. Due to the closure of the airport, his return to Nepal is uncertain.

Koirala, who was stuck there due to the Iran-Israel war, was contacted by Foreign Minister Arju Rana Deuba and Nepali Ambassador to Israel Dhan Prasad Pandit to understand the situation.

Nepali Ambassador to Israel Professor Dhan Prasad Pandit informed that Mayor Koirala is safe. "I called the mayor, he is safe," Ambassador Pandit told Online News. "As soon as the war stops and international flights resume, an environment will be created for him to return to Nepal."

