Dr. Keshav Shrestha, the acting medical superintendent of Ramechhap Hospital, has gone missing since Monday morning, leaving behind a long and emotional Facebook post before switching off his mobile phone. His sudden disappearance has left many shocked and concerned.

According to Chief DSP Pradip Kumar Singh of the District Police Office in Ramechhap, a search operation is currently underway. The local police immediately alerted their counterparts in Kathmandu after reading Dr. Shrestha’s heartfelt post. It was confirmed that he had arrived in Kathmandu just last Friday following a transfer. His residence is located in Gopikrishna, Chabahil. Attempts to contact his family have so far been unsuccessful, adding to the uncertainty surrounding his whereabouts.

In his lengthy Facebook message, Dr. Shrestha recounted his journey from aspiring doctor to dedicated hospital leader. He spoke candidly about the obstacles he faced while trying to improve hospital services and fight corruption within the system. He claimed that his transfer from Ramechhap Hospital to the Ministry of Health office in Hetauda, which came at the end of Ashar, was the result of false allegations and internal conspiracies aimed at undermining him.

His words carried the weight of deep personal pain. He accused some political figures, health ministry officials, and certain colleagues of orchestrating a smear campaign that caused him severe mental anguish. In a heartbreaking note, he apologized to his mother, wife, and daughter for the burden his situation had placed on them. His tone was one of sorrow, frustration, and disappointment.

“I am being punished for no fault of my own,” he wrote. “Those who drove me to this breaking point must be held accountable. Only then will my soul find peace.” Despite his contributions—transforming a small, 15-bed hospital into the second-best facility in Bagmati Province—he felt betrayed and abandoned. Instead of recognition, he said he was met with disciplinary action.

Through his words, Dr. Shrestha pleaded for justice, asking the public not to let his story become a political pawn. His post has since stirred emotions across social media, with many expressing concern, outrage, and solidarity.

Meanwhile, he has been found safe on Monday afternoon in Balaju Kathmandu. According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Apil Raj Bohora at the District Police Range, Kathmandu, Shrestha was found in Balaju, Kathmandu.

People's Review News Monitoring Service