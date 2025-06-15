Kathmandu, June 15: CPN (Maoist Centre) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has said that his party had obstructed parliament not to topple the government but to establish the issue of good governance against corruption.

Stating that the main fight of the Maoists was against crony capitalism and regression, he claimed that the issue of going to the government or throwing it out was not a priority.

Addressing a joint conference of indigenous tribal fronts at Damak in Jhapa on Saturday, Chairman Dahal said, "We are fighting against status quoism and regression. The purpose of stopping parliament was to force the government to form an inquiry committee within a month, which we successfully achieved.

Stating that parliament needs to function to pass bills related to citizenship, education and civil services, which have been stalled for years, he reminded them that these bills were introduced when his party was leading the government.

He accused the forces, alarmed by the party's growing popularity, of hatching a planned conspiracy to defame the Maoists.

"People's trust in the Maoists has increased due to good works, so efforts are being made to defame us," he said, "But we will not back down from the campaign of good governance and prosperity."

Stating that the party's central committee has approved the concept of 'community-based socialism', he said its implementation has begun at the local level.

People’s Review News Monitoring Service