Sindhupalchowk, June 15- A section of Arniko Highway has been washed away at night in Koplang, Kodari at Bhotekoshi Rural Municipality-2, Sindhupalchowk district.

After the road was washed away, the highway stretching from the Tatopani to Kodari section connecting China via the Araniko Highway has been blocked. Chief Police Inspector Jagat Bahadur Rai of the Area Police Office Kodari informed that the road has been blocked since 9 pm on Saturday due to incessant rains in Bhotekoshi-2 Kodari.

He said that efforts are being made to open the road by coordinating with the Road Department, Rural Municipality and local hydro. According to him, it seems that it will take most of the day to clear the road by removing the landslide.

Pasang Nurpu Sherpa, Chairman of Bhotekoshi Rural Municipality, said that the Road Department and Rural Municipality are working together to open the road.

"We are taking dozers and tippers to the flooded area, and we will work to open the highway by the evening," said Chairman Sherpa. "An area of ​​60-70 feet of the road has been flooded, the road has reached the river, and it cannot be reopened without filling it with soil."

The road, which was made impassable by the earthquake, has caved in. Container transportation through the Tatopani border crossing has been stopped due to the collapse of the road, which has led to the complete closure of the border crossing.

People's Review News Monitoring Service