Kathmandu, June 15: The Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) and the Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) will continue to protest in Parliament after the main opposition party Maoist Center decided to side with the government.

Demanding the resignation of Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak on the visit visa issue, the two parties said that they would continue to protest.

The two parties’ chief whips and whips held a meeting to move jointly on the issue of demanding Minister Lekhak’s resignation.

Due to the disruption of Parliament since May 27, the schedule of work, including the discussion on the budget, has been affected. In this background, the Speaker discussed before the meeting of Parliament.

With the two-point agreement on the visit visa issue, the Maoist Center has decided not to obstruct the House.

The Parliament meeting is called for today.

