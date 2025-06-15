Kathmandu, June 15: A meeting of the Executive Committee of the Rastriya Prajatantra Party Nepal led by Kamla Thapa has decided to continue the movement more vigorously and systematically, citing the recent mass movement as encouraging participation. The party strongly condemned the repressive style of the government, thanking the activists, the general public and the media workers who participated in the movement.

The meeting decided on a strategy to move it nationwide, saying that the public support for the campaign against the corrupt system and in favor of a Hindu nation, restoration of state institutions, federalism and prosperity with good governance started from June 29 is remarkable.

The major programs adopted by the party include protests in the municipalities of Kathmandu Valley, awareness programs at home, public demonstrations and public awareness outside the valley, expansion of the structure of the Joint People's Movement Committee to the local level, mobilization of committed and combative youth power.

The party has pledged to play a leading role by cooperating with all components of the Joint People's Movement Committee.

The meeting expressed serious concern over human trafficking in the name of visit visas and the involvement of government machinery in it. It has demanded the government form a high-level judicial commission for an impartial investigation into the allegations involving high-level leaders and employees of Nepal. According to the party, the incident has eroded people's faith in the rule of law and good governance.

The meeting decided to give high priority to the party organization while continuing the movement.

RPPN has demanded the government to immediately withdraw the false cases filed against all the people, including President of Citizens' Protection Maha Abhiyan Durga Prasai, who were arrested during the demonstrations in Tinkune on May 28.

