Parsa, June 15: A case has been registered in the Parsa district court against the chairperson of Rastriya Swatantra Party and former Deputy Prime Minister Rabi Lamichhane on charges of embezzling cooperative funds. Lamichhane is currently in Bhairahawa jail awaiting trial in the Supreme Cooperative fraud case in Rupandehi.

The police have registered a case against him and demanded Rs 57.4333 million in fines for embezzling the funds saved by depositors in the Sano Paila Cooperative. In the case in which 29 people, including Lamichhane, have been made defendants, it is claimed that Sano Paila has embezzled Rs 1.32 billion and Rs 4.612 million. There are about 800 savers in the Sano Paila Cooperative, whose former director and patron is GB Rai.

Although the police completed the investigation on April 14 and submitted the investigation report to the District Attorney's Office, Parsa, it has taken time to lodge the case at the court.

During the investigation, it was found that Rai had provided loans of Rs 13.7 million to Nature Hub International, of which he is the director; Rs 18.5 million to Nature Nest Pvt. Ltd.; and Rs 11 million to Springwood Real Estate.

People's Review News Monitoring Service