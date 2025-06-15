Kathmandu, June 15: Nepal has formally started exporting 40 MW of electricity to Bangladesh from today, June 15. From now on, 40 megawatts of electricity produced from the Trishuli and Chilime hydropower projects will be sent to Bangladesh for five months in the rainy season every year.



Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Deepak Khadka said that it is a historic moment for Nepal to start exporting electricity to third countries and the country is now moving towards prosperity. "Today is not just limited to the agreement, it is a sign that the potential of a water resource-rich nation like Nepal is beginning to bear fruit commercially," he said, adding, "Now we are becoming stronger not only in production but also in exports."





The tripartite agreement on power trade between Nepal, India and Bangladesh was signed on September 17, 2018. According to the agreement, Nepal will sell 40 megawatts of electricity to Bangladesh from June 15 to November 15 every year.







The power export was jointly inaugurated by Energy Minister Khadka, Power Minister Manohar Lal and Adviser to the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources of Bangladesh Mohammad Fozul Kabir Khan.

The power will be transmitted through India's Dhalkebar-Muzaffarpur 400 kV inter-country transmission line from Berhampur in India to Bhedamara in Bangladesh.

According to the Electricity Authority, only 470,000 units of electricity have been supplied to Bangladesh on the first day of export. Nepal has received $30,800.

The power authority will get 6.40 US cents per unit for selling electricity to Bangladesh, while Bangladesh will bear the charges, leakages and all other taxes and trading margins for using India's transmission infrastructure.

The export agreement will remain in force until October 2, 2029. The project will be funded by Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB).

With this cooperation, Bangladesh will get the electricity needed in the rainy season at an affordable price, while Nepal has got the opportunity to increase foreign income by using the electricity wasted in the rainy season.

Energy Minister Khadka gave credit to the cooperation of all three countries Nepal, India and Bangladesh in this historic achievement and informed that an environment is being created for more power trade. "We are now entering a new phase of energy diplomacy," he said.

People’s News Monitoring Service.