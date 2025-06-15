Kathmandu, June 15— The CPN (Maoist Centre), Nepal’s main opposition, finds itself on the defensive after striking a controversial two-point agreement with the ruling coalition. The party had led an 18-day parliamentary obstruction demanding the resignation of the Home Minister and a high-level probe into the visit visa scandal. But the agreement—widely criticized as vague and toothless—has not only alienated the Maoists from other opposition forces but also triggered dissent within its own ranks.

Under the agreement signed by Maoist Chief Whip Hitraj Pandey and ruling party whip Mahesh Bartaula, the government has agreed to support the CIAA's ongoing probe and commit to policy reforms. Critics say this represents a drastic climbdown from the Maoists’ initial demand for a powerful independent inquiry.

The Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) and Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) continue to disrupt Parliament, accusing the Maoists of betrayal. RPP whip Santosh Pariyar condemned the move as a "surrender to protect the loot," vowing to continue protests until their five-point demand is met.

Internally, the Maoist Centre is in damage control mode. Senior leaders like Ganesh Sah and Narayan Kaji Shrestha called for a party review, admitting the decision sparked confusion. Central member Lekhnath Neupane criticized the move as premature, arguing the obstruction should have continued for stronger leverage.

Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’, currently touring the eastern region, has defended the agreement. He claims it aims to expedite major reforms, including the Federal Civil Service Act and the School Education Act. He also hinted at forming an inquiry committee within a month, warning that failure to implement the deal could lead to fresh obstructions.

Analysts say the Maoists’ retreat came after a June 14 meeting between Prachanda and Nepali Congress leader Sher Bahadur Deuba. The shift is being viewed against the backdrop of ongoing legal troubles involving Maoist leaders, including a court order to proceed with a conflict-era case against party spokesperson Agni Sapkota and CIAA action against former PM Madhav Nepal.

Political analyst Dambar Khatiwada noted a general erosion of principled opposition in Parliament, accusing parties of opportunism. With mounting pressure from within and outside, the Maoists now face a crisis of credibility, both as a parliamentary force and as a champion of anti-corruption reform.

