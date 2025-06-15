Kathmandu, June 15: Iran has carried out its most deadly attack on Israel to date. At least 8 people have been killed in the attack.

Iran attacked Tel Aviv, the capital of Israel, last night. According to the BBC, Iran launched a missile attack on the cities of Bat Yam and Tamra in Tel-Aviv using drones.

The attack killed 3 people in Bat Yam and injured more than 100. The BBC reported that the dead included a 69-year-old woman, an 80-year-old man, and a 10-year-old child.

Similarly, the BBC reported that at least 5 people were killed in Tamra, citing Israeli media.

The attack damaged homes. Rescuers are actively removing debris and carrying out rescue operations.

Israel, on the other hand, attacked structures related to Iran's nuclear centre. It is said that the attack damaged the Iranian Ministry of Defence and a research institute.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said in a statement that it had carried out the strikes on Saturday night. The IRGC said the strikes targeted a fueling facility for Israeli fighter jets and a power transmission facility. Iran also said it had shot down three Israeli cruise missiles, 10 drones and several other small drones in the sky.

People's Review News Monitoring Service