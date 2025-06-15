Kathmandu, June 15: Caste, religion, and educational qualification are being included in personal details requiring prior permission. For this, the government has brought the Information Technology and Cyber ​​Security Bill. This bill was recently registered in the House of Representatives by Minister for Communications and Information Technology Prithvi Subba Gurung.

The definition section of the bill deals with ‘personal details.’ Where personal details are defined in 5 points: 1) Her/his caste, ethnicity, birth, origin, religion, color, or marital status; 2) Educational qualification; 3) Fingerprints, palm lines, retina of the eye, blood group, or other biological details of him 4) Address, telephone or email, or any other electronic identification 5) Details of passport, citizenship certificate, national identity card number, driving license, voter ID card, or identity card issued by a government agency.

Before collecting these details, the permission of the concerned person must be obtained. The provisions relating to the security of personal details and information and the collection of personal details are in Section 61 of the bill. Sub-section 1 states, ‘If anyone has to collect personal details, permission shall be obtained from the person concerned, specifying the purpose for which the details are required.’

While collecting personal details of any person in the information technology system, it shall not be allowed to be used, disseminated, or exchanged for any purpose other than the disclosed purpose. However, it is stated that there shall be no impediment to use and dissemination for any other purpose with the consent of the person concerned.

The provision in Section 61 of the bill stipulates that personal information collected and stored for any specific purpose under the law shall be destroyed in a manner that is guaranteed to the person concerned within 35 days of the end of the purpose of collection and storage.

People's Review News Monitoring Service