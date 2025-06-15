Kathmandu, June 15: General Secretary of the Unified Socialist Party, Ghanshyam Bhusal, has accused India of creating various obstacles to the establishment and operation of industries in Nepal.

He claimed that India is playing a role in increasing the debt burden, imposing blockades and hindrance in the development of industries in Nepal. He said India has enacted various laws to stop the expansion of industries in Nepal and imposed high customs duties on raw materials, which has also created problems in employment opportunities.

"From the Dalit problem in Nepal to the debt burden, to the series of blockades and insults, enterprises have not been able to develop in Nepal. India is playing a role of stopping the growth of industries by making laws and encouraging bribery”, he said.

Bhusal termed Nepal's economy as "broker-capitalist," stating that the Unified Socialist has raised these issues prominently. He accused the middlemen of not allowing the capitalists to create an environment for setting up industries with the aim of earning more profit by importing goods from outside.

People’s News Monitoring Service.