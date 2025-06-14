Al Jazeera

Kathmandu, June 14: Russia has “strongly condemned” Israel's military action against Iran in violation of the UN Charter.

In a Foreign Ministry statement, it is stated that Russia firmly believes that the settlement around the Iranian nuclear program cannot be resolved by military force.

“Unprovoked strikes on a sovereign state, its citizens, peaceful cities, and nuclear energy infrastructure facilities are unacceptable” said the Rusian Foreign Ministry.

“Israel has made a conscious choice in favor of further escalation of tensions and raising the stakes”.

“Due to Israeli attacks, efforts to resolve the situation regarding Iran's peaceful nuclear energy have been undermined and set back”.

“Responsibility for all consequences of Israel's provocation against Iran will fall on the Israeli leadership,” the Russian Foreign Ministry stated.

“The Russian Federation expects that the West, which provoked anti-Iranian hysteria in the IAEA, will realize the results of its destructive course”.

“IAEA employees, along with citizens of the Islamic Republic of Iran, also found themselves under Israeli fire” it is stated.

People’s News Monitoring Service.