Kathmandu, June 14: Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli is visiting India next month, tentatively in the second week of July, sources say.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed it. The Ministry has already started preparation for the visit of the PM, according to sources.

An official in the Ministry said that the date of the visit to India has not yet been fixed. After confirmation of the meeting date with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the visit date will be set, said the source.

The Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Nepal are preparing for the visit. Ministry sources say that agendas to be discussed during the bilateral meetings are being gathered, however, they have not been finalized.

Ministry Spokesperson Krishna Prasad Dhakal said that preparations have been made for long ago and it can only be said by understanding what the latest update is. He said that everyone will be informed about the date of the visit once it is fixed.

PM Oli is scheduled to leave for Spain on July 29. Then after, he will visit India, the Foreign Ministry official said.

Oli's relations with India have been strained. Oli had expressed his desire to visit India but had ignored it. Of late, especially after the Pahalgam incident, Nepal supported India and relations have been improved between Oli and Modi, political observers opine.

Earlier, during the BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok, Oli and Modi had formal and also one-on-one meetings. Also, during the United Nations General Assembly, the two leaders held a very short bilateral meeting in New York.

