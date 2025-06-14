KATHMANDU, June 14 — Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba has called for caution and strategic rethinking in Nepal’s diplomacy, citing the unpredictable global geopolitical environment. Speaking before Parliament’s International Relations and Tourism Committee, she warned that rising tensions, especially in the Middle East, could directly impact Nepalis working there.

“The situation between Iran and Israel is unpredictable. We have Nepali citizens and embassies in the region,” Deuba said, emphasizing the need for swift government response and preparedness.

She also cautioned that shifting global priorities may reduce foreign aid to Nepal, urging a review of development diplomacy. “Aid modalities are changing. We must be careful in how we seek economic assistance,” she noted.

Updating the committee on diplomatic initiatives, Deuba highlighted Nepal’s growing participation in global forums. She described the recent Sagarmatha Sambaad as a major success in pushing Nepal’s climate agenda, with outcomes to be presented at COP30.

Addressing labor migration concerns, she raised alarms over the high number of Nepali women working illegally in Gulf countries—48,000 in Kuwait alone. Deuba stressed the difficulty of rescuing these women and called for a policy review. “Those who migrate illegally are more vulnerable,” she said.

She proposed that Parliament conduct a fresh study on the condition of Nepali women in the Gulf, given evolving human rights standards.

“Good intentions led to earlier restrictions, but they may have increased risks for our citizens,” Deuba concluded.