Baglung, June 13 : Two people were killed and 12 others injured in a jeep accident at Astu, Dhorpatan Municipality-5 on Friday evening.

The jeep (Lu Pra 01001 Ch 1775) was en route from Burtibang Bazaar to Chaur in Dhorpatan when it veered off the road and fell about 60 meters down the slope at around 5:45 p.m., according to Inspector Keshav Thapa of the District Police Office. The identity of the deceased and injured is yet to be confirmed.

Rescue operations involving police, locals, and elected representatives are ongoing.

Dhorpatan Municipality Deputy Mayor Dhan Bahadur Kayat said six of the injured have been sent to Burtibang Provincial Hospital for treatment, while the bodies of the deceased are being retrieved.

“We are at the accident site and transporting the injured to the hospital with the help of police and municipal vehicles,” Kayat told state state-owned Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS)

People’s Review News Monitoring Service