Kathmandu, June 13: The Kathmandu District Court has sentenced seven people, including Durga Prasain, to judicial custody on the charge of their involvement in the violent incidents that took place during the royalists’ assembly in Tinkune on May 28.

Besides Prasain, the others who have been sent to judicial custody are Saroj Gautam alias Tara Rajwadi, Anoop Rajwadi alias Gokarna Shahi, Dandapani Regmi, Sushil Baral, Keshav Basnet and Kumar Tamang.

The court issued a release order for 32 other individuals arrested in connection with the incident.

In the case of RPP's senior vice chairman Rabindra Mishra and general secretary, also MP, Dr Dhawal Shumsher Rana, who were released on bail, the court has stated that it would decide after their presence at the court.

The single-judge bench of Justice Dhruvraj Karki issued the order at midnight after a brief hearing on Thursday afternoon.

On May 28, after the security personnel opened fire, the peaceful assembly turned violent, killing two individuals, including one media person.

Also, private houses, government vehicles, as well as a herbal processing center, were set on fire and looted in Bhatbhateni.

People’s News Monitoring Service.