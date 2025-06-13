File Photo

Kathmandu, June 13: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli is scheduled to visit Spain to attend the 'Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development' to be held in Seville, Spain.

He is scheduled to leave for Spain for a week on June 29, according to a Foreign Ministry source. It is said that 40 different countries will participate in the conference, which will be organized by the United Nations. It is reported that the conference will be attended by heads of government, finance ministers, representatives of financial institutions, development partners, and civil society leaders from those countries.

The conference aims to mobilize the resources needed to achieve the global development goals, promote financial inclusion, improve debt management, a Foreign Ministry official said that sustainable development programs will be strengthened through public-private partnerships. Oli is scheduled to address the conference.

Sources said that views will be expressed on Nepal's development strategies, sustainable economic growth, and inclusive financial access. It is reported that he is also scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with various heads of state and representatives of international financial institutions on the occasion of the conference.