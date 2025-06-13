Kathmandu, June 13: Foreign Minister Dr Arzu Rana Deuba said that shared prosperity between Nepal and India will be achieved through joint partnerships and connectivity in various sectors.

Inaugurating a program organized in Kathmandu on Thursday on the Nepal-India Strategic Dialogue, she emphasized the need to advance economic partnership through connectivity by accelerating cooperation in trade, transit, and investment between Nepal and India.

He said that the time has come for Nepal and India to transform the connectivity between the two countries into prosperity through various platforms.

She said, "I look forward to a future where ginger from Nepali farmers reaches the Mumbai market within 24 hours and an Indian tourist arrives in Pokhara on an evening flight after a morning meeting in Delhi. May this proximity be such that it becomes the basis for economic prosperity for the citizens of both countries."

Referring to the context in which Nepal-India relations are built on the foundations laid at the beginning of civilization, Minister Deuba said that since the lives of our citizens are based on shared values, culture, and emotions, people-to-people contacts, cooperation, and connectivity between them will help chart a prosperous future for both countries.

She emphasized that Nepal and India should increase mutual connectivity by investing in roads, railways, waterways, airways, digital infrastructure, etc. "Uninterrupted connectivity between our two countries will not only support regional and global supply chains but will also boost transit trade and border economies. This will benefit the citizens of both countries," she said.

Minister Deuba said that the current global economic landscape is shifting towards a knowledge-based economy, services, and digital platforms. She emphasized that in the future, the two countries should also jointly focus their efforts in the areas of digital economy, technology and innovation, modern education, skill development, and creative economy.

