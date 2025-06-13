Kathmandu, June 13: A business agreement has been signed between Nepal Investment Mega Bank Limited and Nepal Engineers Association. The agreement was signed by Chief Executive Officer Jyoti Prakash Pandey on behalf of the bank and NEA President Engineer Subhash Chandra Baral on behalf of the association.

Through this agreement, all members of the association are provided with special discounts on various bank services.

Accordingly, targeting members of the association, a professional savings account can be opened through 275 branches of the bank with an accident insurance facility of Rs. 1 million. Chief Executive Officer Pandey informed that there are special discounts on other business loans, startup loans, clean social loans, debit and credit cards, and mobile banking, along with facilities.

