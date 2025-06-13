Kathmandu, June 13: The Nepali Embassy in Tel Aviv, Israel has urged Nepali citizens residing there to follow security protocols and remain alert. In a notice issued by the Embassy on Friday, it has been requested to maintain special caution in view of the current regional tensions.

The notice states, "Due to the recent developments, the Israeli Home Front Command has issued new security instructions for the general public." "Nepalese brothers and sisters are cordially requested to obtain information on updated safety protocols from the Israeli National Emergency Portal, follow those instructions, pay special attention to their safety, and stay close to safe shelters."

Tensions have escalated between Iran and Israel. Israel attacked Iran on Thursday night, and Iran launched a drone attack in retaliation, according to international media.

People’s News Monitoring Service.