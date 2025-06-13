Kathmandu, 13 June — The government has allowed Indian tourists traveling to Nepal by land to carry currency equivalent to up to USD 5,000, as stated in the national budget released on March 29.

A notice published today in the Nepal Gazette indicates that Indian nationals arriving in Nepal by air or land can now bring traveller’s cheques valued at up to USD 5,000. Previously, Indian visitors were only allowed to bring a maximum of INR 25,000.

In contrast, tourists from other nations have been permitted to carry up to USD 5,000 for some time. Travelers intending to exceed this limit must declare the amount at the appropriate customs checkpoint.

However, this new rule does not apply to Nepali citizens returning from abroad; they will continue under the existing regulations. Additionally, a new provision allows Indian nationals entering Nepal for social events—like weddings—to bring personal jewellery, provided it is declared upon arrival and returned upon departure.

Nepali citizens returning from overseas employment remain exempt from customs duties on personal clothing, household items, and essential medicines. They are also allowed duty-free import of used personal items such as one unit each of a tablet, laptop or desktop computer, wristwatch, camera, video camera, and mobile phone. However, new goods are still subject to applicable customs duties.

Moreover, Nepali citizens who have worked abroad for at least six continuous months with formal labor approval can bring one new mobile phone set without having to pay customs duty. The Gazette also updates provisions under the Customs Duty Act regarding gold imports; it permits individuals to bring in up to 50 grams of gold or gold jewellery by paying the applicable customs duty and allows an additional 50 grams upon payment of standard duty plus an extra 3 percent charge.

