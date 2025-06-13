Kathmandu, June 13: The European Union (EU) has also placed Nepal on the Grey List for high list of threats of asset laundering and financing terrorism. The EU has issued a new list including Nepal in the list prepared earlier. Earlier, the Financial Action Task Force (FASTF), an organization that studies assets around the world, had also placed Nepal on the 'Grey List'. The European Union has added Nepal to the list.

There are eight other countries on the list. These countries are Algeria, Angola, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Laos, Lebanon, Monaco, Namibia and Venezuela. The United Arab Emirates has been removed from the list.

With this decision of the EU, the economic activities or exchanges to be carried out from Nepal will be closely monitored by the economic institutions of the European Union. Such steps are taken to stop the illegal movement of black money in the EU. The list is similar to the grey list issued by the FATF. It takes seriously the economic activities of countries on the grey list, especially money exchange activities.

In February 2024, the FATF placed Nepal and Laos on the grey list. It then removed the Philippines from the list.

In a statement, it is said, "The association has updated the list after carefully listening to the concerns expressed in our final proposal and conducting a detailed technical evaluation." "This is in line with the standards set by the FATF and other international standards and follows our commitment," "the EU's Financial Services Commissioner, Maria Luisa Alburquerque, said in a statement."

According to the FP news agency, the new revised list will be implemented within a month if no objections are made to the list after an investigation by the European Parliament and the Council. Nepal's inclusion in the list means that its financial management system is weak. The list raises international concerns that the country is incapable of preventing financial crimes.

The release of the list is a wake-up call for international banks and investors even though there is no ban on inward investment in Nepal. They do not make large investments in the countries on this list. To an extent, even officially investing in Nepal complicates inter-country banking transactions.

The FATF is an intergovernmental organization based in Paris. It examines money laundering and terrorist financing in more than 200 countries around the world. Nepal has established a Financial Information Unit under the Anti-Profiteering Act and Nepal Rastra Bank in recent years. Although the establishment of this unit and some institutional progress have been praised, some analysts have criticized the lack of concrete reform works.

Although the news of the release of this list was made public on Tuesday, the government of Nepal has not officially responded to the latest decision of the European Union. Experts say that there will be a decrease in foreign investment after being on this list. According to a study, there can be a decrease in capital flows up to 7.6 in the gross domestic product of countries in the gray list.

People’s News Monitoring Service.

