Kathmandu, June 12: Nepali Congress leader and Home Minister, Ramesh Lekhak, is the same face who had demanded the resignation of the then home minister and chairman of the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) Rabi Lamichhane on the allegation of being involved in the cooperatives fraud.

Now, Home Minister Lekhak is alleged to have been involved in the setting of the visit visa scandal.

The immigration officers deployed at the Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) are said to have submitted five million rupees per day to the Home Minister’s secretariat from the income received from sending Nepalis abroad for jobs with visit visas.

The immigration officers deployed at the TIA are under the investigation of the Commission for Investigation on Abuse of Authority (CIAA) on the visit visa scandal. Without the interests of a home minister, they cannot be assigned at the TIA. Also without the involvement of the Home Minister, those officials don’t dare to collect huge amounts of money from those going abroad for jobs with a visit visa.

During the Panchayat days, when the Singha Durwar was burnt, the then prime minister Kirtinidhi Bista tendered his resignation on moral grounds. Accordingly, the then sports minister Keshar Bahadur Bista tendered his resignation taking moral responsibility for the killing of several dozens of football match audiences from a sudden and strong storm at the Dasharath Stadium.

However, the sitting Home Minister, when his direct involvement is suspected in the setting of human trafficking, refuses to tender his resignation and the leaders of the ruling parties have come to protect him.

Minister Lekhak should tender his resignation paving the way for an impartial investigation following the past precedence, say political observers.

People’s News Monitoring Service.