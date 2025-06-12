Kathmandu, June 12: The meeting of the House of Representatives under the federal parliament has been called at 3 pm today. However, it is not certain that it will resume, as the House meeting has been obstructed for the past two weeks due to protests by Opposition parties demanding the resignation of Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak over the visa episode.

The opposition parties have been continuously obstructing the meeting on the issue of the 'visit visa' scandal since May 27.

Although the opposition parties allowed the Finance Minister to present the budget for the new fiscal year, obstruction in the House continued.

The main opposition party, the Maoist Center, has shown flexibility saying that if the government ensures an impartial investigation, it would allow running the House, however, the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) is demanding the resignation of Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak.

Although there have been repeated discussions between the parties for an agreement, no conclusion has been reached. On Wednesday, there were multiple meetings of the chief whips of the parties. After the whips' meeting failed to reach an agreement, leaders like Gagan Thapa and Barshaman Pun also gathered for discussions. However, there was no improvement.

After failing to reach an agreement, the opposition parties stood up and protested as soon as the meeting began. Speaker Devaraj Ghimire repeatedly urged for the session to proceed, but the opposition parties did not comply. He stated that he was ready to allow speeches on a party basis, but all MPs needed to be seated.

It is uncertain whether today's meeting will be on the agenda or not. On Wednesday, the government's spokesperson and Minister of Communications, Prithvi Subba Gurung, stated that the Home Minister would not resign under any circumstances. At most, a committee might be formed for an investigation, but Lekhak had made it clear that he would not resign under any circumstances.

In today's meeting, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Paudel is scheduled to present a proposal for a general discussion on the annual estimate of revenue and expenditure for the fiscal year 2082/83, and there is a possibility that the proposal will be discussed.

The Chairman of the State Affairs and Good Governance Committee, Ramhari Khatiwada, has an agenda to present the 'Report of the Committee on the Federal Civil Service Bill, 2082.'

The Parliament Secretariat has stated that Speaker Devaraj Ghimire has an agenda to inform about the letters received from the Prime Minister's Office and the Council of Ministers regarding the assigned tasks.

