Kathmandu, June 12: The United People's Movement Committee has handed over assistance to Rebika Khatri, who was injured in the Tinkune incident.

The assistance received from the Nepalis residing in Portugal was handed over by Nawaraj Subedi, coordinator of the Joint People's Movement Committee, and members of the Steering Committee, Dr. Prakash Chandra Lohani and Hari Bahadur Basnetal Rameshraj Bastola. The team included RPP spokesperson Sagun Sundar Lawati, People's Movement Mobilization Committee spokesperson Swagat Nepal, and RPP central member Dhansur Shahi. Khatri is undergoing treatment at the teaching hospital.

Subedi and his team reached the teaching hospital in Maharajgunj and handed over Rs. 849,400.