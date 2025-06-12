Kathmandu, June 12: Chinese Ambassador Chen Song visited Shukraraj Basic School in Birtamod Municipality-8, Jhapa, Durga Secondary School in Birtamod-9, in Jhapa district and distributed scholarships of Rs 10,000 each to 40 students of Devkota Basic School and Shanishchare Secondary School.

He presented the scholarships to 10 students from each school during the Ambassador’s visit. Also, the Ambassador distributed 19 types of educational materials to 600 students from Shanishchare Secondary School and 400 students from Durga Secondary School. He also inaugurated the four-room, two-story building of Shukraraj Basic Secondary School, constructed with the assistance of Rs. 50,000 from the Chinese Embassy.

Ambassador Chen stated that China's development is due to education and expressed commitment to continue cooperation in the field of education in the coming days. Recalling the relations between Nepal and China, he said that after the earthquake in 2015, China had helped in the construction of 10 school buildings in various places in Nepal.

Birtamod Municipality Mayor Pavitra Mahatara Prasai expressed gratitude for the support provided by the Chinese Embassy in the areas of infrastructure, agriculture, education, and other areas for the development of Jhapa. She also laid the foundation stone of the Devkota Basic Secondary School building, which is being constructed with the assistance of the embassy. Ambassador Song said that he would provide financial support for two fish farms in Birtamod and two cattle farms in Arjundhara.

He also inspected the Muda (bamboo-made materials) and (Dunatapari) industries in Arjundhara and Birtamod municipalities and expressed his commitment to help market them in China.

People’s News Monitoring Service.