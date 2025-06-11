By our Reporter

UML chair and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli does not tolerate any opposition, and he uses all might to corner his opponents in the party. Over the years, many of the prominent leaders of the UML quit the party including Madhav Nepal, Jhalanath Khanal and others. He has already cornered his critic Bhim Rawal.

Even after so many of his critics deserted the party, Oli does not feel safe in the party. This time, former President Bidya Bhandari is posing a threat to Oli. She recently toured Jhapa, the home district of Oli, and received a warm welcome. When there were news reports that many leaders in his home district urged Bhandari to return to active politics, Oli indirectly criticised it while addressing the 24th convention of the party's student wings in Kathmandu.

Oli urged the party rank and file not to believe any speculations regarding the future party leadership and even the party's general convention.

He voiced serious concerns regarding former President Bhandari’s latest political engagements in Jhapa, fueling speculation about her possible return to active politics.

Oli dismissed such speculations as baseless, pointing out that the party has yet to set a date for its next general convention.

Oli indirectly referred to Bhandari while criticizing the emergence of factions within the party. He even accused Bhandari of disrupting party unity by influencing cadres following her return from China and district-level engagements, emphasizing that internal disputes must be resolved within the party framework.

He also warned that public attacks or attempts to undermine the party from outside would not be tolerated, underscoring the importance of protecting party integrity and cohesion.