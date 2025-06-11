By Our Reporter

A group of students affiliated with the ruling Nepali Congress vandalised the Vice-Chancellor’s Office of Tribhuvan University (TU) on Wednesday last week, demanding the resumption of halted admissions for bachelor’s and master’s levels.

According to university staff, the incident took place while Acting Vice-Chancellor Khadga KC was visiting TU Teaching Hospital.

The students, reportedly led by Bhupeshwari Ain—elected SLCU President from Padma Kanya Campus as a rebel NSU candidate—and Rohit Kapali, President of Patan Campus, stormed the Vice-Chancellor’s chamber and damaged furniture, including chairs, tables, and glass fixtures.

Around 15–20 individuals were reportedly involved in the incident.

However, the government has not dared to book the students involved in the crime.

TU has adopted a strict academic calendar, stipulating fixed timelines for admissions, teaching, examinations, and result publication, but the students with political connections want to disrupt this calendar.