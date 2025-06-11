The agitation for the restoration of a Hindu kingdom along with good governance started on May 29, said to be a decisive movement, seems to have been defused abruptly without achieving its goal. The joint people’s movement launched in the greater interests of safeguarding national sovereignty and independence has defused and intensified frustration among the patriotic people. Different political parties and around 50 religious and monarchist groups were unified for a political change by replacing it with a sustainable democracy suitable for the nation.

We know the present loktantra cannot function financially either. Look at the budget and fund allocation for the financial year 2082/83. The budget allocated for expenditure is above 13 trillion rupees, whereas the real revenue collection is just around 8 trillion rupees. There is a deficit of around five trillion rupees in the new budget. The Finance Ministry has decided to manage the deficit amount through foreign and internal debts. The Finance Minister has allotted around four trillion rupees to pay back debts and interests. Every year, the government is compelled to collect debt worth 5 trillion rupees, which is alarming. If the present trend continues, the nation may be declared bankrupt. The economists and experts, even knowing this fact, cannot speak about the real problem in the economy. With the allocation of four trillion rupees for capital expenditure, we cannot achieve the economic goals in the infrastructural sector. The federal structures with seven provinces are the main reason for the financial burden. Without scrapping the federal structures, the economy cannot get relief. Without removing or reducing the present federal structures, we cannot cut down debts and cannot increase funds for the capital expenditure.

The highly encouraging participation in the joint people’s movement has suddenly disappeared, however, we saw a human sea of people seeking a change. Sooner or later, the agitated people will appear again in the streets. If the rulers are wise, they would respond to the voice from the streets. If the rulers believe that the agitation has defused, it would be wrong, as the agitators may appear with a more violent attitude in the upcoming days. Don’t undermine the anger among the youths.