A corruption case has been filed against former prime minister and CPN (Unified Socialist) Chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal in connection with the misappropriation of land belonging to Patanjali Yog Peeth and Ayurveda Company.

Nepal is the first former Prime Minister to face the case of CIAA.

The Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) filed a corruption case against Nepal at the Special Court on Thursday.

With the filling of the case, his position as a lawmaker in the House of Representatives has been suspended. Moreover, the case has virtually ended his political career no matter what verdict the court gives in his case.

The CIAA has sought Rs. 185.85 million in damages from Nepal, according to a statement issued by the CIAA. It has also sought a prison sentence of 10 to 14 years for Nepal.

The CIAA had previously recorded the statements of Nepal and others, alleging the illegal sale and purchase of land registered under the name of Patanjali Yog Peeth and Ayurveda Company in Kavre, which was exempted from land ceiling limits.

In 2010, when Madhav Nepal was prime minister, the Cabinet approved the purchase of land under the land ceiling exemption. However, the CIAA initiated an investigation after it was found that land exceeding the ceiling was sold, violating the law.

Besides Nepal, the CIAA has also filed charges against 92 others, including former law minister Prem Bahadur Singh, and then-land reform secretary Chhabi Raj Panta.