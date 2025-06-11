By Our Political Analyst

What the Joint People's Movement Committee for the Restoration of a Hindu Kingdom, Good Governance and Ending Corruption is doing now as we didn’t see any activities of the Committee after the issuance of a statement on June 5 stating that it would intensify its movement currently focused in Kathmandu to all the cities and villages across the country.

The meeting of around 50 political parties and groups included in the Joint People’s Movement Committee, coordinated by senior leader Navaraj Subedi, held at Sukedhara on Wednesday, June 4, decided to intensify the peaceful movement.

Meanwhile, disputes surfaced when different youth groups urged the leadership to launch a violent agitation defying the government’s prohibition order, the leadership opined that the movement should be peaceful.

The leadership tried to convince the aggressive youths active in the agitation, saying, “We should give a reply by extending flowers against the stone pelting on us.”

The aggressive youths criticized the leadership, saying that the goals cannot be achieved through a peaceful demonstration, however, the leadership opined for peacefully defying the government orders.

After concluding the meeting, a press statement was announced stating that protests would continue in various municipalities within the Kathmandu Valley. It includes plans to organise protest assemblies, sit-ins, and mass demonstrations in major cities outside the Valley, and to mobilize youth groups across districts.

The Committee’s spokesman Swagat Nepal admitted that a dispute occurred on the issue of making the agitation violent, however, senior leaders were in favor of continuing the agitation through peaceful means.

The spokesman claimed that the peaceful agitation will continue in an intensified manner.

Meanwhile, speaking to the local journalists, Rajendra Lingden, chairman of the Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP), a partner in the joint movement, said that as the rainy season has started, a big movement is not possible, and at a suitable time, the party would launch a movement. This gives the message that the RPP is not in the mood to launch a massive movement immediately.

On the other hand, Rastriya Prajatantra Party Nepal chairman Kamal Thapa said that the movement is on and will launch strong demonstrations soon.

According to insiders, there is a big dispute between a group of senior leaders who are commanding the movement and those youths who actively participated in the movement. The youth groups are saying that the movement will not give a decisive result under the command of those senior leaders. The youths want to command the movement by themselves, whereas the elderly leaders are not ready to quit the leadership.

It seems the group of around 50 different political parties and political and religious groups have already been divided into factions. The youth groups are trying to carry out a violent movement to achieve the goals set by the movement.

To conclude, there has been chaos in the leadership, and soon the youth groups are planning to launch an indefinite period of movement until the achievement of their goals – a Hindu kingdom, good governance and the end of corruption.