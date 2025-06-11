BEIJING, June 5 (Xinhua) -- Building on a positive start in the first quarter of 2025, China's economy is continuing to make steady progress, said Ding Lin, an official with the National Development and Reform Commission.

Speaking on the latest episode of China Economic Roundtable, an all-media talk show hosted by Xinhua News Agency, Ding noted that despite a complex external environment, China's economy has remained resilient. Notably, key indicators like industrial production, the service sector, domestic demand and exports have shown robust growth.

Ding emphasized China's innovative dynamism, citing 10-percent growth in the high-tech manufacturing sector in April, nearly 4 percentage points higher than the country's overall industrial growth rate.

Ding also highlighted the accelerated development of industries such as drones, new energy vehicles, artificial intelligence and humanoid robots.

"In general, as pro-growth measures are swiftly implemented, their effects will continue to emerge, further promoting the country's high-quality economic development," Ding added.

China's GDP grew by 5.4 percent year on year in the first quarter of 2025.