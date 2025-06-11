By Babbler

Around four dozen Nepalis were deported from the USA on Sunday. Perhaps, this is the third group of deportations of the Nepalis from America.

The USA has prohibited issuing study visas for Nepalis and also suspended the temporary protected status (TPS) for Nepalis. Those who were residing in the USA under the TPS should return to Nepal within two months.

The Nepali dream for the USA has become very costly. After all, foreign is foreign, that the Nepalis should understand. American President Donald Trump has just maintained that the motherland is the only safe place for every individual. Therefore, we have no alternatives except to stay in Nepal. We need to make Nepal safe and prosperous.

Let’s take a lesson from America.

Opportunities for Nepal

Dear Nepali natives, you have been deported by the US government. You have arrived in your motherland. You might have felt that there is no safer place than the motherland. When you arrived at Tribhuvan International Airport, nobody neglected you, nobody scolded you and nobody humiliated you. You were welcomed at home with warm greetings.

The Americans gave you a big lesson. Let’s make Nepal great, this is the message. We can attract foreign students by providing quality education. We can develop Nepal as a medical hub by developing medical facilities. We have huge stock of natural resources, we can harness them. We have everything gifted by nature, we should be able to harness them. Let’s be united, let’s fight against those foreign traitors and let’s fight against those corrupt politicos. Let’s build a new Nepal.

Kudos to CIAA

The Commission for Investigation for Investigation on Abuse of Authority (CIAA) has filed a corruption case against Madhav Nepal, chairman, Unified Socialist Party, and a former prime minister.

Evidence confirmed that Madhav Nepal had intentionally rewarded partners of the Patanjali Yoga Peeth. He had given instructions to the then Land Reforms Minister to present the proposal at the cabinet meeting. Therefore, Nepal was not unaware about the law of the nation. Nepal decided to approve the file from the cabinet. Now, Nepal is saying that the CIAA has no authority to look after the cabinet decision. Be that as it may, the CIAA has dared to catch big fish. This is just the beginning. If the CIAA has the courage, cases related to other big fish should also be opened. We commend the CIAA for its brave job.

Time to regulate Nepal-India border

Nepal's Immigration Department is in a vulnerable state. The officials get money, everything becomes possible. According to reports, around two hundred suspicious Indian nationals including several of India's black-listed criminals flew to foreign countries from Kathmandu. India has been alarmed since then, reports state. The Indian nationals, as well as Nepali nationals, can cross the Nepal-India border without any hurdles. Now, the criminals and suspicious people are enjoying this facility. There is the possibility of using this facility by international terrorist groups as well, Therefore, we suggest to regulate the border entry points for the safety of both neighbors, Nepal and India.

QUOTES OF THE WEEK

Nepal is ahead of the United States! The US government has returned to the natural assumption that women and men are only two genders. Some doctors in Nepal have been successful in transforming men into women. This should be limited to testing only. There is a possibility of legal and social complications.

Dhruba H. Adhikary

The visit visa episode: The Indian Embassy became suspicious after the flight of 200 Indians--criminals on India's search list to people from the Sikh community who even don't have an NOC--from the Tribhuvan International Airport, Kathmandu, in four months. Now, the Indians are alert.

Basanta Basnet

Suspicious Indians flying to foreign countries from TIA: India has only two options. 1. Shutting down the Nepal-India open border; 2. Pressuring the Nepalese government to move its security checking point at the TIA from the boarding point to aside the immigration desk.

Rajan Dada

Two different reports in a day: 1. The Himani Trust to construct a birthing center at a remote village in Jumla; 2. 30 million rupees allotted by the Urban Development Ministry headed by Prakash Singh to build the building of the Tarun Dal, a sister organization of the Nepali Congress.

Sharad Raj Pathak

Evidence: The then Law Secretary has revealed that the then Prime Minister Madhav Kumar Nepal, Land Reforms Minister Dambar Shrestha and Chief Secretary Madhav Ghimire put pressure on him to develop a document for exemption to the company named Patanjali Yogpeeth and Ayurveda Nepal.

Bhismak 1962

Repeatedly, the leader in power himself orders "to capture the Kathmandu Valley and stone-pelting on opponents”. What is the language of the leader?

Babu Lal Bhandari

I have visited more than 60 airports worldwide, but I have never seen immigration staff as cold and rough as those at TIA. No hello, no smile on their faces. The question is, who is guilty of the attitude of the immigration staffers at TIA?

Raghab

(Excerpted and translated by Sushma Shrestha.)