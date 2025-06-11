By Our Reporter

The USA deported another lot of Nepalis from the USA this week. A total of 37 Nepali nationals deported by the USA in a chartered flight landed at the Tribhuvan International Airport on Sunday night. Each of the deportees was seen carrying a white sack in footages instead of a suitcase and bag.

With the latest number, the USA has deported 177 Nepali nationals since January this year.

Of the 37 deported this time, 32 were males and five females.

However, the deported Nepalis did not want to say anything about how they reached the USA. It is reported that a few of those who were deported had reached the USA paying as much as Rs. 10 million.

Most of those deported were staying in the USA illegally and a few of them had been involved in criminal activities.

After Donald Trump was elected the president, the USA has been deporting a large number of illegal migrants, mostly from Africa and South America.