The high-profile inauguration of the country’s largest and newest public undertaking the Jyoti Spinning Mills, has brought forth possibilities in Nepali industry not known before.

The Asian Development Bank and almost all Nepali Banks have pooled resources to allow some 6366 shareholders for a quality spinning industry in Nepali which now opens possibilities for indigenous textiles and related trade to function in the country.

It is not surprising, therefore, that the opening ceremony had several ambassadors among invitees since a multinational approach has backed its existence, although the project opened six months later than scheduled.

People’s Review, April 7 1992