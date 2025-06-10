By Shashi P.B.B. Malla

The New People’s Movement running under the aegis of the Royalists/Monarchists or Rajabadis has to maintain momentum, if the Nepali nation as we know it is to remain viable.

The Himalayan Republic is in deep crisis – in economic, social and political terms – and the current political elite is in no condition to initiate reforms.

Political rhetoric will not help us out of the morass of the Republic.

Public trust in so-called republicanism, federalism and democracy is at an all-time low.

Some are pinning their hopes on an amendment of the Constitution, or on the general elections of 2027. But this is a pipe dream.

The Republican leaders have neither the time nor energy to initiate reforms. Moreover, they are busy trying to save their skins [and their ill-gotten huge fortunes] in the various scandals.

The leaders of the new people’s movement should be pointing out these transgressions relentlessly.

The Himalayan Republic is so embroiled in corruption scandals, that only a clean break will save our nation.

What is necessary is a cleansing operation akin to that of Hercules in the Augean stables to get rid of the ‘filth’, corruption and waste accumulated since the proclamation of the Republic and the abolition of Constitutional Monarchy.

This is where the new ‘People’s Movement for the Regeneration of Democracy’ comes in.

The time to act is NOW! Not to equivocate.

There is great responsibility on the putative leadership.

Above all, the Movement is in dire need of a younger and more dynamic leadership.

This new resolute leadership – which will be a collective one – must draw up a tactical and strategic plan of action for the short-, middle- and long-term.

The new leadership will also delegate authority and work load among its top members of the echelon.

The former and current leadership has still not realized that the Himalayan Republic is now in its last stages – the death throes are quite evident.

The apologists of the Republic have not been able to make a cogent case for its very survival.

The argument that Loktantra (People’s Democracy) is capable of self-renewal or resuscitation has proved to be a chimera.

The leadership of the New Movement for Democracy has to strike while the iron is hot – there is no place for dilly-dallying or personal egos.

The leadership has to make clear to the Nepalese people, that the movement, in the first instance, places priority on the regeneration of grassroots democracy.

People’s democratic power will be built from the bottom up.

