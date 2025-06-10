Kathmandu, June 10: Former Crown Princess Himani Shah and former Prince Hridayendra Shah have inaugurated an irrigation pond built by a private foundation in Jumla.

The irrigation pond, constructed by the Roji Rana and Prabhu Shamsher Rana Foundation in Hima Rural Municipality Ward No. 7 of Jumla, will provide irrigation facilities to hundreds of hectares of land.

The construction of this pond is expected to greatly help farmers in Jumla in producing crops like apples, potatoes and marshy rice. MP Gyanendra Shahi from Jumla expressed confidence that this irrigation project will make a significant contribution to local agricultural production.

Jumla, which is located 2300 meters above sea level, is known for its special agricultural products due to its unique climate. Its Marsi rice is in high demand not only in Nepal but also in the international market. Due to its special taste and nutritional properties, it has become the identity of Jumla. The expansion of irrigation facilities will significantly increase the production of Marsi rice, improving the economic condition of farmers.

Access to irrigation will encourage farmers to grow a variety of crops throughout the year, thereby improving food security and increasing the availability of local produce in the market. Overall, the construction of this irrigation pond is expected to bring about a revolutionary change in the agricultural sector of Jumla and improve the living standards of local farmers.

People’s News Monitoring Service.