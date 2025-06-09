By Our Reporter

Madhav Nepal, chairman of the Unified Socialist Party and former prime minister, is facing a corruption charge on the Patanjali land scam. His post as the Member of Parliament has been suspended since the Commission for Investigation on Abuse of Authority (CIAA) filed a corruption case against him.

Nepal is saying that he is innocent and he had not taken a single rupee on this scandal.

However, Nepal is not clean but a greedy person. The then Secretary to the Ministry for Laws and Justice, Dr Trilochan Upreti, in his statement to the CIAA, has stated that Nepal had frequently given pressure to process the file related to the Patanjali land. Accordingly, he received pressure from the then forest minister the late Dambar Shrestha and the then chief secretary the late Madhav Ghimire.

It is said that some communist leaders, including Madhav Nepal bought land in Koteshwor with the fund received from North Korea to strengthen the then Maoist Leninist (ML) party, which became UML later, during the 1980s.