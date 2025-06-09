Kathmandu, June 9: India is constructing a hostel building along with a canteen for the Divya Deep Secondary School in Lomanthang village of Mustang, a bordering district with China.

The foundation stone of the hostel building and the canteen was laid jointly by the Deputy Chief of Mission of the Embassy of India, Prasanna Srivastava, and the chairman of the Lomanthang Village, Tashi Nhruv Gurung.

DCM Srivastava expressed happiness at the growth, expansion and diversification of the Nepal-India development partnership over the years. He reiterated the commitment of the Government of India to further deepen and strengthen the partnership based on the priorities of the Government and the people of Nepal.

Local leaders of different political parties, chairman of the school management committee and other stakeholders appreciated the support of the Government of India.

The event was attended by political representatives, government officials, social workers and teachers, students and parents. Under the Nepal-India Development Cooperation, hostel buildings and hostels will be constructed at a project cost of Rs 37.6 million with financial assistance from the Government of India.

The project is a High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP). The school is the only high school in the city. The children of Low-Ghekar Damodar Kund rural municipality and Lomanthang village are studying in this school.

During his visit to Mustang, the Deputy Chief of Mission also visited the Lwo Niphug Namdrol Norwuling Monastic School in Lomanthang. The hostel building of this school is also being constructed as a high impact community development project at a project cost of Rs 4.14 crore by the Government of India.

Since 2003, the Government of India has been providing assistance to Nepal under 573 HICDP in various sectors including education, health, roads and bridges, river training, drinking water, electrification, agriculture, culture and social welfare. These projects are spread across seven regions. Out of 573 projects, 59 projects are in Gandaki Province out of which 17 projects are in Mustang.

