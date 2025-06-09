Kathmandu, June 9: The Himani Trust, chaired by former Crown Princess Himani Shah, is constructing a birthing centre at Guthichour in Jumla District.

Prince Hirdyendra laid the foundation stone at the construction site of the birthing centre after the former Crown Princess Himani performed a special pooja on Sunday, June 8.

Mother Himani and son Hirdyendra reached Jumla via Nepalgunj for this purpose. The Trust is also planning to construct a pond for irrigation in Jumla. They are also scheduled to visit Rara Lake before returning to Kathmandu.

People’s News Monitoring Service.