Kathmandu, June 9: Former King Gyanendra Shah returned to Kathmandu on Sunday afternoon. King Shah had left for Damak, Jhapa, on May 25. After spending about two weeks there, he returned to Kathmandu via Chandragadhi in Jhapa. He stayed in the Mini Durbar of the Himalayan Mahalaxmi Tea Estate in Damak, reports state.

The Tea Estate belongs to the King's private property.

