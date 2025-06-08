Kathmandu, June 8: Today’s meeting of Parliament was obstructed by the opposition parties.

Opposition parties are demanding the resignation of Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak over the visit visa scandal. However, of late, the opposition parties have shown flexibility, saying that they would allow resuming Parliament meetings if the government gives strong assurance in the formation of a parliamentary committee to investigate the visit visa scandal.

On Saturday, the main opposition party leader and chairman of the Maoist Center, Pushpakamal Dahal, held a meeting with Nepali Congress president Sher Bahadur Deuba to resume the House meeting. It was thus expected that the House obstruction would be ended by today.

However, today’s meeting of the House of Representatives ended after obstruction from the opposition parties.

Speaker Devaraj Ghimire has called the House meeting for tomorrow (Monday).

People’s News Monitoring Service.